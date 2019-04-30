Anti-union campaign gears up at Volkswagen, including Gov. Lee visit

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The union debate is heating up at the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant.

A group of workers announced on Tuesday that they are reviving an organization to oppose unionization at the plant.

They say “Southern Momentum” is a grassroots group dedicated to defeat the unionization drive at the Chattanooga plant.

Workers voted down a plant-wide union in 2014 (712-626), though maintenance workers did approve a micro-union the next year, representing around 65 workers.

But this year, the UAW succeeded in getting enough petitions at the plant to request a new vote.

The date for the vote is currently pending before the National Labor Relations Board. But that hasn’t stopped the campaigning.

“The UAW is promising the sun, moon and stars but their track record shows that many of the plants they represent go out of business, particularly foreign-owned companies,” said Keri Menendez, a team lead at the facility.

“We do not want them here and are working to educate our fellow employees on the real UAW, not the false narrative the union is peddling.”

Union backers are crying foul over a surprise visit to the plant by Governor Bill Lee on Monday.

There was no prior notice and the media were not allowed to attend the Governor’s address to workers.

Governor Lee said he was there to tour the Academy on his 100th day of his administration.

But a secret recording by a worker was sent to “Labor Notes.”

The Governor talked about his administration’s commitment to vocational training to provide better workers.

But he did say he understood they had an important vote coming up, so he shared his beliefs.

“There are things in your workplace that you wish were different. I also believe … that when I have a direct relationship with you, the worker, and you’re working for me, that is when the environment works the best.”

The audience responded with a healthy mix of applause and boos.

Then some workers began shouting at him.

“I respect your differences of opinion, I just felt compelled to share with you what I believe.”

Here is the recording from Labor Notes (the union part happens at the 12-13 minute mark).

We have asked the Governor’s Office to comment or even acknowledge his visit to the plant, and they have not responded.

We also asked the UAW what they thought about the visit.

They provided this statement:

“You know Governor Lee has met and embraced the UAW leaders at GM’s Spring Hill facility where new products are being made. Why should Chattanooga workers not have the same rights to bargain as GM workers in Spring Hill Tennessee or the same rights as all other VW workers in the world. Why wouldn’t the Governor or anyone else not want Chattanooga workers to have the same rights to bargain for wages or life issues like advance notice of overtime to provide childcare. Why should Chattanooga workers be treated differently than any other VW workers in the world?”

As for the Southern Momentum group (anti-union), they are offering this email for workers looking for more information info@nowayuaw.com.