Chattanooga City Council Members approve construction contract for Patten Parkway renovations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Plans to renovate Patten Parkway in Chattanooga move forward.

City Council Members approved a resolution for a contract for construction during their meeting Tuesday night.

The contract is with P&C Construction, Inc. for a total amount of $4,305,057.24.

There are three military and veteran monuments currently on the site that will be moved.

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation administrator told council members he would give a report on the progress of the monuments in December.