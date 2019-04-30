Chattanooga Police Chief and Council Members discuss Police Advisory and Review Committee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy and City Council Members continued discussions on a proposed ordinance that creates a Police Advisory and Review committee Tuesday.

The committee would replace the Administrative Review Committee.

“As of right now, I still see cooperation. I still see the same intent from everyone involved in this equation to produce something to provide an increased trust and credibility to our community,” Chief Roddy said.

According to the ordinance draft, 9 committee members would be appointed and approved by council members.

The committee would “strengthen the relationship” between citizens and the police department, “assure timely, fair and objective review of citizen complaints while protecting individual rights of police officers,” and “make recommendations” to the Police Chief, Mayor and Council.

“It seems like it’s going to happen. I’m very proud of the Chattanooga city council for continuing on,” resident Ezzard Robinson said.

Discussions of a police oversight committee started several months ago.

“I’d rather build something that can survive, than build something that’s gonna mess something up,” Chief Roddy said.

Dwight Smith with the NAACP of Chattanooga said he has been following the progress.

“I take my hat off to the city council for following, or at least going forward with making sure that we get that committee started as soon as possible,” Smith said.

A first reading vote on the ordinance is on next week’s agenda.