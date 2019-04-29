Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – April 29th , 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – April Ends On A Very Warm & Dry Note !



Monday: We’re looking at a beautiful day. Chock full of sunshine and temperatures well above normal. Our seasonal high is 76. Today, we’ll hit 85 – maybe a little bit warmer.

Tonight: A few clouds and comfortable temperatures. Lows Tuesday morning in the very low 60’s, and a few degrees cooler away from the city itself

Tuesday: Much of the rest of the week will be much warmer with highs in the upper 80’s by Tuesday into the middle of the week, with mainly dry weather through Wednesday, at least.

We could see our next shot at showers and storms moving in Thursday, more likely into Friday.

