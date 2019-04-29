UPDATE: Body Found Near Railroad Tracks In Marion County

NEW HOPE, Tennessee (WDEF)- On Friday we reported that a body had been found by a railroad engineer near railroad tracks around 9 A.M. on April 26.

The body was transported to Nashville for an autopsy and TBI is working the case.

- Advertisement -

According to Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett, the body is of a woman and she has been badly burned.

TBI officials have not released anymore information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office or the the TBI.

Related Article: Body Found Inside Freezer at Braves SunTrust Park

We will keep you updated as we get the investigation continues.