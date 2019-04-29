Two Additional Cases of Measles in East TN

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – According to the Tennessee Department of Health, two additional cases of measles have been confirmed for East Tennessee.

These additional cases are related to the first case of measles that was reported on April 18.

“We expected to have more measles cases linked to the first one, and these new cases occurred in people we had identified and were monitoring as contacts of the first patient,” said Tennessee Immunization Program Medical Director Michelle Fiscus, MD, FAAP. “The good news is there are no additional contacts of these new cases that have not already been identified.”

The new total for measles cases in Tennessee is now three.

As of April 26, there have been 704 cases in 22 states and the Center for Disease and Control and Prevention expects this number to continue to rise.

The Tennessee Department of Health says that if you think you have the measles, stay home and contact your health care provider to make arrangements to visit a health care facility. This will help prevent further exposure to the illness.

Both the Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC urge people to stay up to date with the MMR vaccination as the shot is extremely effective in preventing the disease.

If you are unsure how to protect yourself against measles, you should call your health care provider, the local health department or a measles hotline.

The hotline number is 865-549-5343; calls to the hotline will be answered from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Central time/8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.