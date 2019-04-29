“The Twilight Zone” renewed for second season

“The Twilight Zone” reboot narrated by Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele will get a second season on CBS All Access , the streaming service announced Monday. The first season of the show, which was developed by executive producers Peele and Simon Kinberg, was released earlier this month.

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, hailed the show’s “amazing start” in an announcement, adding that it drove the “most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date.”

“Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences,” she said. “They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

The show’s first season is currently airing on-demand on CBS All Access. The series’ first five episodes are now available, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.

The original “The Twilight Zone,” hosted by Rod Serling, premiered Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS and ran for five years. Since then, the sci-fi series has been resurrected three times: in the 1980s, again in the 2000s, and now with Peele at the helm.

“We were tasked with this sort of near-impossible feat of following in the footsteps of the greatest show of all time,” Peele said in CBS “Sunday Morning” interview that aired before the latest season’s debut.

You can steam the latest version of “The Twilight Zone” on CBS All Access – new users can try it for free.