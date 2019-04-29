Shuckers Cruise Late to Beat Lookouts 14-5

(lookouts.com) The Biloxi Shuckers scored 13 runs over the last four innings to win 14-5 and end the Lookouts five-game winning streak.

Lookouts catcher Tyler Styephenson started the game off with a bang, smacking a two-run homer in the first. Chattanooga had a 4-1 lead entering the sixth inning, but Biloxi scored two in the sixth and five in the seventh to take a commanding lead.

Weston Wilson led the way for the Shuckers with a home run and four RBIs. Max McDowell also hit a homer for the away team.

Chattanooga’s starting pitcher Tony Santillan pitched well. Only allowed three earned runs in six innings while fanning eight batters. The righty now leads the Southern League in strikeouts with 34.

After an off day tomorrow the team heads to Birmingham for a five game series against the Barons. The team returns home on Monday for a 10-game home stand.