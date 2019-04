A detective who worked for The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office has passed away.

Detective Eddie Sledge was a 22 year veteran of the agency.

He began his career as a dispatcher in 1997.

Since 2001, he served as a Patrol Deputy, a member of the Traffic Division, and was currently serving as a Detective in Criminal Investigations Division at the time of his passing.

Coworkers say Detective Sledge was a dedicated and respected law enforcement professional.