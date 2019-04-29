Police warn of assaults on women in Oak Grove

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department is warning the public about a pair of assaults on women in an eastside neighborhood.

They are investigating two, separate cases in the last week from the Oak Grove community off 23rd street.

They first happened on Tuesday, April 23rd.

A woman was shot by the suspect in the early morning.

Then on Monday, April 29, another woman told officers she was sexually assaulted by a man who matched the description from last week.

Both incidents happened between 6-6:30 AM.

Police describe the suspect as a light skinned black male with dreads and tattoos on his arms, chest, and stomach.

He is believed to be in his 20s to early 30s and is approximately 5’10” in height and weighs more than 200 pounds.

If you have any information on the attacks or a suspect, please call 423-698-2525. Tips may also be submitted via CPD’s mobile app, Chattanooga PD Mobile, on iPhone or Android.

They also encourage anyone seeing suspicious or threatening activity in the area to call 911 or the above number.

And consider these measures to remain safe while walking in the dark.

• Avoid walking or running alone at night

• Do not use headphones

• Walk in well-lit areas

• Avoid using short cuts and alleyways

• Avoid walking near large bushes where someone could be hiding

• Pay attention to your surroundings

• Do not walk while looking at your phone screen

• Do not display cash openly

• If you feel that you’re being followed, immediately call 911 and try to get to an area with more people and lights