PBS show features Women Repair Zone

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A PBS show is in town to feature a Chattanooga organization that teaches women how to do their own home repairs.

Sarah Kinnamon looks over one of her projects. She is the designer and owner of Redbird Restoration.

“One of my dreams was to move to Chattanooga and to restore historic homes and that is precisely what I did,” Kinnamon said.

She thinks it’s important for women to get involved in this line of work, which can sometimes be male dominated.

“With any field diversity is imperative, regardless of who you contractor or designer is good design is always good design,” Kinnamon said.

Over on Walnut Street Bridge, crews with PBS’s Ask This Old House were shooting an episode on Women Repair Zone.

Bea Lurie founded the Chattanooga organization that teaches women how to do their own home repairs and remodeling.

She says an incident from her childhood where her father was finishing their basement, stuck with her.

“My dad said something to me, words I will never forget which was your a girl and girls don’t need to learn that stuff. So that was the beginning of my interest in construction work,” Lurie said.

She’s glad her organization is being recognized.

“I am beyond thrilled that PBS’s Ask This Old House has thought that the work that we are doing is significant enough to be on this national show,” Lurie said.

Tom Silva, a host for Ask This Old House, was excited to come to Chattanooga and learn more about Women Repair Zone.

“I think it would be really interesting to come out and talk to her and see how things are going and actually see what they are teaching,” Silva said.

As for Kinnanmon, she says seeing the finished product makes everything worth it.

“When we are done and my clients are happy the project is complete and we have given them their dream,” she said.

Producers of Ask This Old House say they don’t know when this episode will air, but they say the new season will start in October.