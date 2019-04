Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) McCallie blanked Bradley Central 5-0 in the regular season finale for both clubs on Monday evening at the McCallie school. The Blue Tornado’s Kristopher Bowman scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first. In the bottom of the third, McCallie’s Daalen Adderly scored from third when teammate Dane Beard was caught up in a run down between first and second. The Bears managed only two hits on the night.