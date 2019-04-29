Little Free Library in Murray County

CHATSWORTH, Georgia – (WDEF) – A school in Murray County has a unique way to get kids to practice their reading skills.

Northwest Elementary in Chatsworth has a free library outside the school.

Students can borrow a book, then return it, and get another one.

Jane Paxton is the Media Specialist at Northwest Elementary School.

“We received a grant for this summer from the ‘Little Free Library’ organization, which is a non-profit organization that establishes little free libraries across the nation and worldwide. In the summer, we have kids come for the summer lunch program. And we wanted them to have a way to have access to books, even if school is not in session.”

Chatsworth does have a public library, but some kids may not be able to get there.

The “Little Free Library” at Northwest Elementary is set up for the entire community to be able to use it.

It’s open 24 hours a day.

School leaders say it works well, especially for a rural school.

Administrators hope the library will help students develop some life long reading skills.