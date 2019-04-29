Juvenile crimes are climbing in Chattanooga according to judge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Juvenile court judge Rob Philyaw told the Hamilton county Pachyderm club on Monday that despite the efforts of several local groups, juvenile crimes are trending up this year.

Philyaw has been the juvenile court judge for six years with the goal of keeping thousands of troubled young people from taking their early mistakes into adulthood.

- Advertisement -

He says that’s done with the help of other organizations who offer counseling and assistance.

But the judge says despite that, six teens have been sent to life sentences for murder.

“It is heartbreaking to see some of the children that we do have history with that we have known and that we’ve tried to work with uh..when we see them in the papers or on news that’s been in serious trouble as young adults or being shot themselves …and you know we see that ..we see that too often.”

JUdge Philyaw says most juvenile cases involve delinquencies, but he knows of six young people who have died in gun violence.

He told the noon gathering that on any given day, 400 children are in state custody.