Did Ghost and Danny’s dragons survive battle of Winterfell?

After years of anticipation leading up to the epic battle between the living and the dead on “Game of Thrones,” fans finally know the fate of their favorite characters — and the dreaded Night King — after Sunday’s episode of the hit drama. However, two characters were notably missing from the post-battle scenes: Jon Snow’s direwolf Ghost and one of Daenerys Targaryen’s two remaining dragons, Drogon and Rhaegal.

Season eight’s 82-minute third episode, “The Longest Night,” depicted Ghost at the start of the battle of Winterfell standing on the front lines alongside long-time adviser and friend to Daenerys, Jorah Mormont, as well as the Dothraki army. The army was the first to fight the White Walkers and wights in the episode, running into the darkness with weapons blazing. However, as the flames extinguished, and some surviving soldiers came running back to Winterfell’s gates in terror — Ghost seemed lost for good.

Daenerys’ two surviving dragons, with the undead Viserion lost to the Night King’s army, were also seen going into battle many times in the episode. The dragons fought Viserion above the clouds, set fire to many of the wights as they charged toward Winterfell — and Drogon even unsuccessfully attempted to burn the Night King to a crisp with its fire-breath. While one dragon is seen surrounding Daenerys as she mourns Jorah’s tragic death, the other is nowhere to be seen at the end of the episode.

So, did they make it out alive? Well, fans won’t have to wait until the next episode for the answer, because the new preview appears to have given it away.

HBO played the preview for the fourth episode after the credits rolled, and a few familiar faces make quick appearances in the clips. At the 18th second of the 40-second teaser, Daenerys and a group of victorious soldiers appear outside of Winterfell, with some carrying torches. Ghost also appears to be in the shot, standing in the crowd. Then, 22 seconds into the clip, a pair of dragons fly in front of Sansa Stark as she gazes from the turrets of Winterfell.

Two dragons appear to fly as Sansa Stark watches. HBO Ghost, Jon Snow’s direwolf, appears to be standing among a crowd outside of Winterfell in the trailer for the season’s fourth episode. HBO

So, it appears the show’s favorite animals have survived the bloody battle, but they may not be safe for long. As, “the last war” against Cersei and her followers is still to come.

Watch the full trailer below

[embedded content]