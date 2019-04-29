City strikes deal with developer over South Broad Publix

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Andy Berke announces that city officials have reached a deal with a developer who wants to build a Publix grocery store on South Broad Street.

The location at the foot of Lookout Mountain has generated controversy with residents of St. Elmo.

- Advertisement -

The new plan will move the store closer to the street, more pedestrian-friendly entrances, more landscaping along Broad Street and they will build a portion of the Tennessee Riverwalk to connect it with St. Elmo.

“We appreciate the good faith effort and patience from the developer to build a high-quality store that fits within in the fabric of the community plan,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said.

“This new design includes space for amenities, like small-scale retail, but also an emphasis on pedestrian safety with accessibility and connecting our city with the completion of the Tennessee Riverwalk.”

The zoning board and the community will see the updated plans on Wednesday.