Camp Jordan fields not ready for the season

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Camp Jordan ballfields are opening late this year.

City officials have announced that the season has been delayed by the on-going renovation.

They don’t believe it would be safe to have people on the baseball and softball fields while there are active work zones.

Crews are adding restrooms and concession stands, but the rainy winter slowed them down.

They also believe that lightning damaged the Musco sports lighting for the fields.

The outfields still need to dry out so heavy equipment can repair tracks, ruts and low spots from the new fencing and scoreboard conduit.

“We are working diligently to finish renovations and make the park inviting and safe,” said Adam Wilson, Director of Parks and Recreation.

“Until that is accomplished, it would not be wise to open the park. We owe it to the community to make sure everything is done the right way the first time.”

If anyone is registered for this year’s spring baseball / softball season at the park, you will be given a credit for the spring 2020 season (since games this year are being played away from Camp Jordan).