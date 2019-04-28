Strawberry season kicks off

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — Strawberry season was in full swing this weekend.

On Sunday afternoon at Sims Family Farm in Ringgold, people spent time picking strawberries.

For those who didn’t want to be out in the sun, they bought them pre-picked.

Bernard Sims, the farm’s owner, says they were very busy on Sunday and Saturday.

He says the heavy rain we had earlier in the year did not have a negative impact on the crop.

“Our berries are in beds and they are raised a little bit on plastic, so the extra water would run off. I don’t thin it really impacted us,” Sims said.

Sims says depending on the weather, the season usually lasts one month.

For information about the farm and when to pick, visit their website or Facebook page.