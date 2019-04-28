One person killed in Sunday morning shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning at the 3200 block of Wilcox Boulevard.

CPD learned of a victim with a life threatening gunshot wound who arrived to a local hospital by personal vehicle.

The victim has been identified as 18 year old Malik Sawyer.

He died at the hospital.

The CPD Violent Crimes Bureau responded and investigated the incident.

They ask anyone with information to come forward and deliver it either through the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or through their CPD mobile app.