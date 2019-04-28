Nationalists disrupt bookstore chanting “this land is our land”

The popular bookstore, Politics and Prose, was hosting an event on Independent Bookstore day with author Jonathan Metzl, who is also a professor of sociology and psychiatry at Vanderbilt University. The group of about a dozen protesters used a bullhorn to interrupt Metzl while he was speaking.
“You would have the white working class trade their homeland for handouts,” a protester said. “But we, as nationalists, and identitarians, can offer the workers of this country, a homeland, our birthright, in addition to health care, good jobs and so forth.”
Identitarism is a far-right group that originated in Europe as Identity Evropa, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group left chanting “AIM,” which appeared to be a reference to the American Identity Movement, the rebranded name of Identity Evropa.
Attendees booed the protesters and Metzl said as they walked out “let’s take a minute here … what just happened?”
Politics and Prose co-owner Bradley Graham told CBS Washington, D.C. affiliate WUSA-9 it was a “brief, yet unfortunate interruption.”
Graham told WUSA-9 the store had no warning about the interruption.