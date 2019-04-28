Mocs’ Kareem Orr joins Isaiah Mack after invite to Titans Rookie Camp

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga All-American and 2018 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Mack signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans over the weekend.

Mack, a finalist for the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award, given to the FCS National Defensive Player of the Year, posted 8.5 sacks as an interior defensive lineman last season. He finished 17th in the voting, while grabbing All-American honors from the AFCA, Associated Press, Walter Camp Foundation and a bevy of others.

“I have been in Tennessee the last five years, so I might as well keep it going,” stated Mack when asked about the first step in his professional career. “I get to learn behind Jurrell Casey, and I get to be close to my family. Those were the two biggest reasons I decided to sign with Tennessee.”

That is not the only Mocs-Titans news of the day. Former defensive back Kareem Orr has been invited to the Titans rookie camp on May 10-12. Orr was a first team All-SoCon performer as a senior in 2018, when he gained five turners and was second in the league with four interceptions.

Mack had 21.0 career sacks, which is fourth-place all-time at UTC behind Davis Tull (37.0 – 2011-14), current New England Patriot Keionta Davis (31.0 – 2013-16) and Joshua Williams (23.5 – 2009-12). His 41.0 career TFLs are third all-time at UTC, trailing Tull (60.0) and Davis (43.0).

Mack and Orr join former teammate Corey Levin (’16), who is an offensive lineman with the Titans. Levin was Tennessee’s sixth round pick in 2017. Other Mocs currently on an NFL roster, include C.J. Board (’16 – Jacksonville), Keionta Davis (’16 – New England), Tae Davis (’17 – New York Giants) and Buster Skrine (’10 – Chicago).

“Mack has a chance to make it at that level because of the hard work he has put in,” stated UTC head coach Rusty Wright. “He is explosive and he can run, and we are all excited for him and happy for him.

“We have six guys on a roster right now from UTC, and it just shows that if you are willing to put in the work, you can get there from here.”

