CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Lookouts are one win away from a complete five-game sweep of the Biloxi Shuckers.

Righty Tejay Antone went six innings with a season-high seven strike outs.

TJ Friedl’s two-run homer in the third got the Lookouts the lead. Chatt’s bats didn’t let off the gas.

Lookouts win 6-5. Back in action Monday at 11:15 a.m.