Local Chattanoogans headed for the NFL

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga might have two players headed for the Tennessee Titans’ Rookie Minicamp. But the Titans scouts didn’t stop there when signing Chattanoogans.

Former East Ridge star Jojo Tillery has signed with the Titans. Tillery spent his last four years playing at Wofford.

The safety recorded 160 career tackles at Wofford, with four interceptions.

Congratulations to JoJo Tillery on signing with the Tennessee Titans! #definethestandard #NFL pic.twitter.com/j0OHdFkC2p — Wofford Football (@Wofford_FB) April 28, 2019

Also getting the nod from an NFL team is former Red Bank Lion Malik Davis. The Chicago Bears extended an invite to their minicamp to Davis.

Davis played defense at Austin Peay.