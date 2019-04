LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WDEF) – A hiker had to be rescued in Walker County Sunday afternoon.

According to Joe Legge, emergency crews received a call around 5:30 p.m. that a 30-year old woman had fallen at the Keown Falls overlook.

She was found almost a mile down the trail.

Rescue crews located her and based on her description of injuries, immobilized her leg and carried her to the base of the falls.

She was driven out on a utility vehicle and taken to a local area hospital.