HCSO expressing condolences after detective’s passing

HAMILTON CO. Tenn. (WDEF) – A detective with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unexpectedly died on Saturday night.
Sheriff Jim Hammond announced the death and expressed his sadness at the passing.
Detective Eddie Sledge worked with HCSO for 22 years.
He served as a dispatcher, a patrol deputy, a traffic investigator and was currently in the Criminal Investigations Division.
Turner Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
HCSO says Sledge was a dedicated and respected professional and they are extremely saddened by his death.
They also are asking for prayers for his family.