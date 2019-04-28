Crowds pack National Cornbread Festival

SOUTH Pittsburg, Tenn. (WDEF) — People from all over came to the National Cornbread Festival this weekend.

This was the 23rd year of the event.

Organizers say they had great turnout and the weather couldn’t have been better.

In addition to cornbread, the festival had music and different activities.

People who went through Cornbread Alley had lots of different samples to eat. They then voted on their favorite.

Beth Duggar, the festival president, says they couldn’t do it without the volunteers.

“It’s no exaggeration to say we have over 2,000 volunteers at this festival. All the kids from South Pittsburg High School, Richard Hardy and Marion County High School and all the way up to Whitwell. All over the place, Bridgeport. That is just the youngsters. Then we have all kinds of adults that come from different churches,” Duggar said.

Organizers say on Saturday they had 15,000 people that attended the festival.