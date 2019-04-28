Chattanooga Red Wolves scoreless in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (Press Release) – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (2-3-0) fell to Richmond Kickers (2-2-1) 1-0 at City Stadium Saturday night.

Following a 0-0 draw at the half, Richmond’s Joe Gallardo found the back of the net in the 52nd minute. Despite last-minute efforts by the Red Wolves offense to close the gap, the Kickers held on to secure the win.

The Red Wolves are back on the road for the team’s next match, facing Orlando City B, a League One club operated by MLS side Orlando City SC, Saturday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

GAME SUMMARY

LINEUPS:

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC — Alex Mangels; Tony Walls, Leo Folla, Andrew Moullin, Josue Soto (Amirgy Pineda – 73’), Conor Doyle, Steven Beattie (C), VangjelZguro, Ualefi, Éamon Zayed (SitoSeoane – 86’), Jonathan Caparelli (Juan Mare – 58’)

Substitutes not used — Will Dieterich, Colin Falvey, Nicholas Amponsah, Jamie Dell

Richmond Kickers — Akira Fitzgerald; Scott Thomsen (Aboubacar Keita – 75’), Maxi Rodríguez (C), Wahab Ackwei, Conor Shanosky, Joe Gallardo (Ivan Magalhaes – 78’), Daniel Jackson (Braeden Troyer – 75’), MutayaMwape, Josh Hughes, Matthew Bolduc, Dennis Chin

Substitutes not used – Nicholas Retzlaff, Matthew Broomall,Charles Boateng, Greg Boehme

Scoring Summary:

RIC: Joe Gallardo – 52’

Misconduct Summary:

CHT: Conor Doyle (caution) – 20’

CHT: Andrew Moullin (caution) – 28’

RIC: Joe Gallardo (caution) – 32’

CHT:Éamon Zayed – 37’