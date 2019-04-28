Chattanooga group delivers 100th bed to child in need

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — A Tennessee Valley organization, that aims to make sure every child has a comfortable place to sleep, reached a milestone.

On Sunday, the Chattanooga chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivered its 100th bed.

- Advertisement -

Organizers say they are glad to give back to children in need.

“You don’t realize how many families out there are grateful and in need of helping their kids have a decent bed to sleep in,” said Renita Moore, with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Parents say they are thankful for the organization and they wouldn’t know what to do without their generosity.

“They’ve been all sleeping in the same bed and they have all wanted their own beds. It is just really hard to do when you’ve got bills to pay and food to buy so it really does mean a lot,” Barbara Systad said.

If you are interested in learning more about the organization, visit their Facebook page or website.