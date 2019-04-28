UPDATE: Investigators find seven bodies in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a sixth body has been found in a residence in rural Tennessee, bringing the death toll at two area homes to seven.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a news release that forensic scientists working at the scene at a home near the community of Westmoreland found the sixth body.

Another victim’s body was found at another home in the area Saturday. The state’s top law enforcement agency believes the two scenes are related.

Efforts to identify the victims are ongoing.

A 25-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday after being shot and wounded by police.

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and local law enforcement are actively searching for a fugitive in Sumner County.

According to the TBI, Michael Cummins is a person of interest in connection to the current investigation of 5 homicides.

4 victims were located in a home off Charles Brown Road in Sumner co. and a fifth was discovered in a home on Luby Brown Road.

Cummins is possibly armed and traveling on foot through surrounding areas.

You are urged to remain vigilant and call 911 if you see him.