Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Gui Vivaldini scored two goals for McCallie on Friday night to lift the Blue Tornado past Baylor 3-0 at the Baylor School. Vivaldini’s first goal came barely four minutes into the match to make it 1-0. Moments later and teammate Stone Roebuck popped the ball over the charging Baylor keeper to make it 2-0. Vivaldini added one more goal before the half as the Blue Tornado celebrated a 3-0 victory.