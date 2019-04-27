Trump holds MAGA rally in Wisconsin — live stream

The rally begins Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it in the player above. President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Saturday night at the same time as the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Presidents have traditionally attended and spoken at the dinner in Washington, D.C., but Mr. Trump has chosen to hold competing rallies on the night of the event every year since taking office. - Advertisement - The 2020 election is a year and a half away, but Mr. Trump has been campaigning in earnest. He has criticized several of the 21 candidates running for the Democratic nomination and expressed confidence that he could defeat Vice President Joe Biden, who entered the race on Thursday. Mr. Trump is likely to touch upon some of his favorite rally topics on Saturday, such as illegal immigration and the state of the economy. He may also address the recently released special counsel report on Russian election meddling, which he has repeatedly criticized while maintaining that it has cleared him of any wrongdoing. Follow along below for live updates:

How to watch What: President Trump’s Make America Great Again Rally

President Trump’s Make America Great Again Rally Where: Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin When: April 27, 8:00 p.m. EDT

April 27, 8:00 p.m. EDT How to watch: On CBSN, in the live player above

Trump golfs with Japanese leader before rally Mr. Trump visited the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, to play golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before traveling to Wisconsin. The president and Abe met at the White House Friday evening as part of a series of talks to negotiate a trade deal. Abe is in Washington for two days, as they discuss a range of security and economic issues. Mr. Trump wants Japan to move toward a bilateral free trade agreement, but Japan has been reluctant, preferring instead an accord that includes several countries. Together, the U.S. and Japanese economies account for nearly a third of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP). On Friday, Mr. Trump told reporters he and Abe would talk about “missiles and rockets and everything else” as they work toward a deal, which he believes could happen “fairly quickly.” Abe has visited the White House before, and this year, Mr. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit him in Japan from May 25 to 28. Mr. Trump said they may attend a sumo wrestling match during the visit. — Kathryn Watson

White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner held without Trump Mr. Trump announced earlier this month he would be skipping the annual White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner and hold a campaign rally instead. This will be his third year in a row skipping the annual gathering of journalists, celebrities and big names in politics. Speaking to reporters in early April, Mr. Trump said the dinner was “so boring” and “too negative.” Last year’s speech at the WHCA dinner by comedian Michelle Wolf was criticized by the Trump administration and members of the press after she mocked Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. The WHCA will be going a different route this year by tapping Ron Chernow, a biographer of American presidents and statesmen, to be the featured speaker at the annual dinner. Last year, Mr. Trump held a rally in Michigan on the night of the dinner. The year before, he spoke to supporters in Pennsylvania. During both events, he slammed members of the media and the annual gathering, telling attendees he was spending time with “much better people” than the D.C. press corps. — Emily Tillett