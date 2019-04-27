SEC Players Continue to Dominate NFL Draft

The Southeastern Conference is well on its way to having the most players taken in the NFL draft for the 13th consecutive year.

Twelve of the first 24 picks in the second round Friday night came from the SEC, and the league has produced 22 of the 64 players drafted (34.4 percent) entering the third round.

Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor was the first of three straight SEC players chosen, going No. 35 overall to the Jaguars. South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel (49ers) and Mississippi offensive lineman Greg Little followed.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, who went No. 42 to the Broncos, started a run of four SEC players taken in five picks. The second round ended with wide receiver DK Metcalf of Mississippi going to the Seahawks.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten each have had a total of nine players selected through two rounds. The Pac-12 has eight draftees and the Big 12 six.

The SEC had 53 players taken in last year’s draft.