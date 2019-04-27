North Lee cheerleaders lift up their community

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Deke Incorporated and Cheerleaders from North Lee Elementary gave back to the Cleveland community today.

Once a month Deke Incorporated goes to Johnston Park to hand out toiletries, clothes and food to those in need.

The North Lee Elementary cheerleaders helped out today with serving, joy and high fives.

Cheer coach Jenifer Robinson said, “we came out today because we wanted to serve our community. I always tell my girls that cheer is a little bit about skill and a lot about heart and giving back. We wanted to make sure that they are doing more than just cheer leading and learning more than just skills.”

She went on to describe the value of learning about giving back to their community.

The North Lee Cheer team serves the community on a regular basis.