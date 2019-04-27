Lookouts With Walk-Off Walk Win Over Shuckers

(lookouts.com) Chattanooga catcher Tyler Stephenson drew a walk-off walk to give the Lookouts the 7-6 win over the Biloxi Shuckers.

This back-and-forth affair began in the second inning when Biloxi scored two runs and chased starting pitcher Jordan Johnson out of the game. The home squad got their own offense rolling in the bottom of the inning. Stephenson began the frame with a single and scored on a Bell double. The next batter, Alfredo Rodriguez smacked a double of his own to plate Bell. With two runs already in, the team took the lead on a sacrifice fly and a Narciso Crook triple.

Biloxi closed the gap in the third, but Chattanooga once again surged ahead in the fourth. Infielder Luis Gonzalez started things off with a single and scored on a T.J. Friedl RBI single. Isabel Ibandel later drove in a run to make it 6-4 Chattanooga.

In the sixth, the Shuckers knotted the game up at six on a two-run single by Weston Wilson and a fielding error.

The game remained tied until the ninth, when the Shuckers loaded the bases and walked in Stephenson. Alex Powers got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth. The team is now on a three-game winning streak and aims to extend that tomorrow on Star Wars Night.