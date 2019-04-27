Local artists work to beautify Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – For the last four years, artist from around the world have been coming to Chattanooga to work their artist magic.

Burning Bridges Mural Jam was started by Chattanooga native Eric Finley Jr. better known as the artist Seven.

- Advertisement -

“I basically established this jam as a exhibition platform for an artist like myself because initially when I moved back to Chattanooga after living in Atlanta, I didn’t really find a place where I could show my work or feel like I could get involved with anything that I could fit into,” he said. “I felt like I need to establish something for myself and this is basically the result of that.”

The Art Jam has gotten bigger every year.

This year there were over 25 artists all ready to leave their artistic mark in Chattanooga.

Related Article: SpringHill Suites donation brings new art supplies to Battle Academy

Killamari is an artist from Atlanta, like Seven.

“I’s really cool to come out here and see down the line and see that many artists painting together and everybody’s getting along and asking where each other is from and how they work and just checking each other out,” he said.

“It’s just like a good vibe to be around it feels like a community for sure and that’s why I keep coming back.”

You can enjoy Seven and other muralists work in the Alton Park Community on Oakland Ave.