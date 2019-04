CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A traffic investigator for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is recovering after being hit by a car Saturday morning.

According to HCSO spokesperson Matt Lea, the investigator was providing an escort during the mornings Special Olympics Torch Run.

He was struck on the 100 block of Manufacturers Road.

He is not seriously injured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation of the incident.