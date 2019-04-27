Gressel lifts Atlanta United over Rapids 1-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Julian Gressel scored in the 74th minute and Atlanta United beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night for the defending MLS Cup champion’s first home victory of the season.

Darlington Nagbe set up the goal for Atlanta (2-3-2), stealing a pass deep in Rapids territory and driving up the left side to the goal line to make the cross. Gressel slipped past a pair of defenders and edged in front of goalkeeper Tim Howard to slot home his first goal of the season.

Brad Guzan had three saves for his second shutout of the year.

The Rapids (0-7-2) have lost six straight.

