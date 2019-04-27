Former Braves Manager Bobby Cox Remains in Hospital Following Stroke

ATLANTA (AP) – Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox remains hospitalized after a stroke this month.

People familiar with the situation say the former Atlanta Braves skipper has resumed walking and has regained feeling in his right side since he fell ill on April 3. But the people say Cox, 77, has yet to regain speech. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because neither Cox nor the Braves have publicly disclosed details of his condition.

Current Braves manager Brian Snitker plans to visit Cox on Sunday and says “he’s working so hard in his rehab.”

Cox, who ranks fourth with 2,504 wins in 29 years as a manager, led the Braves to the 1995 World Series title and 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005.

