Drug Take Back Day collects medicines for safe disposal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today was National Drug Take Back Day

This day is strictly for people all across the country to have a safe place to dispose of their prescription drugs.

- Advertisement -

Tennessee Law Enforcement and the Hamilton County Coalition participated in this event all around the state.

The program is hosted in Hamilton County twice a year, once in April and once in October.

There are always sites at different law enforcement offices to take unwanted or unused drugs to year round.

Related Article: Latest list of road closures in Hamilton County

The drug take back day is also for educating the community on safe disposal practices and opioid abuse.