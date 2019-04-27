Drug Take Back Day collects medicines for safe disposal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Today was National Drug Take Back Day
This day is strictly for people all across the country to have a safe place to dispose of their prescription drugs.
Tennessee Law Enforcement and the Hamilton County Coalition participated in this event all around the state.
The program is hosted in Hamilton County twice a year, once in April and once in October.
There are always sites at different law enforcement offices to take unwanted or unused drugs to year round.
The drug take back day is also for educating the community on safe disposal practices and opioid abuse.