Authorities searching for man in Sumner Co.

SUMNER CO. Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and local law enforcement are actively searching for a fugitive in Sumner County.

According to the TBI, Michael Cummins is a person of interest in connection to the current investigation of 5 homicides.

4 victims were located in a home off Charles Brown Road in Sumner co. and a fifth was discovered in a home on Luby Brown Road.

Cummins is possibly armed and traveling on foot through surrounding areas.

You are urged to remain vigilant and call 911 if you see him.