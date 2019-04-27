8th anniversary of deadly 2011 tornado “super outbreak”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Saturday marked 8 years since the tornado outbreak of April, 2011 tore across the Southeast.

Hundreds of twisters ripped across the region from Texas to Florida to the Great Lakes region, killing hundreds as well.

The day would go down in history as one of the deadliest outbreaks on record and changed the way meteorologists deliver weather forecasts.

The storms included an EF-4 tornado that leveled parts of Ringgold, including Ringgold Middle and High Schools.

An EF-5 moved through DeKalb county in Alabama and several other strong twisters touched down in Hamilton County.

The outbreak was classified as a “high” risk day by the Storm Prediction Center and certainly lived up to the hype.

A tornado as strong as the ones seen that day has not been recorded in our area since.