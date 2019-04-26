Will Hamilton County be included in final school voucher law?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Lawmakers are reacting after two very different version of the school voucher bill passed this week in the Tennessee house and senate.

Under Governor Bill Lee’s proposal, parents of students in certain low-performing school districts could receive state funds to spend on private school tuition and other approved expenses.

The house version includes Hamilton County, while the senate one does not.

The two chambers will form a conference committee to find a solution.

Senator Todd Gardenhire helped make changes to the senate version of the bill and he thinks that is the way to go.

“This is really a pilot program for Shelby County school system, Memphis school system and the Davidson County system and if it doesn’t work, the legislature can change it. If it does work the legislature can change it.”

If they do come up with an agreement, the bill could be on Governor Lee’s desk as early as next week.