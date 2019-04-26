Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – April 26 , 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Few Showers Giving Way To A Pretty Good Weekend!



Expect lots of clouds with scattered showers through the morning. It will stay mild, with lows in the upper 50’s to near 60.

- Advertisement -

For the rest of Friday, after a few morning showers, this afternoon will be windy, drier, and much cooler. Look for more sunshine and highs 70-72. Clear and cooler Friday night with lows falling into the upper 40’s.

The weekend is looking pretty good, with highs in the upper 70’s with lots of sunshine for Saturday. More clouds Saturday night with a sprinkle or brief shower possible but don’t expect much, if anything, to actually materialize rainfall wise.

Partly cloudy and pleasant again for your Sunday with highs near 77.

Next week will be much warmer with highs in the mid 80’s for Tuesday and the middle of the week with mainly dry weather through next Wednesday.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.