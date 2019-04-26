Project Free to Fly kicks off fundraising campaign

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Cleveland organization that helps women overcome obstacles through sewing kicked off a fundraising campaign.

Inside the Project Free to Fly workroom, women are sewing.

Julie Burrell has been here for three years. Before this, she and her husband were battling an addiction to opiates.

“I mean we were just so lost and broken and we really didn’t have much help we ruined every relationship we had, every support system, but when I got here, they literally walked beside me through everything. It has been everything,” Burrell said.

They Cleveland organization serves women through the means of sewing. They are working to overcome different issues like homelessness, poverty and addiction. Their products are then sold in their store.

Hailey Johnston, Project Free to Fly founder, says they outgrew their space and are moving.

“We had the opportunity to purchase this building. So we are expanding our workspace and our storefront so we are able to serve more women at a time and we are restoring this building that has been not much going on for about 30 years, so we are excited about bringing it back to life,” Johnston said.

On Friday night, they celebrated five years and kicking off their capital campaign for the building. They have different fundraisers, including a silent auction. The goal is to raise $150,000.

Mayor Kevin Brooks recognizes everything the organization has done for the city.

“For the last five years they have truly transformed women’s lives in our community and much like this building, there are women who are much in need off refurbishment and they just need a chance,” Mayor Brooks said.

Burrell is thankful for her progress and everything she’s learned.

“Free to live has been awesome. Changing lives,” she said.

If you are interested in donating or to find out more information, click here.