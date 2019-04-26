Police find their suspect in last week’s road rage shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested the suspect they have been looking for over the last week for a suspected road rage shooting.

They say 29 year old Christopher Bell was involved in a collision with another vehicle on April 18th in a parking lot.

The victim says Bell followed him out onto Bailey Avenue and shot him.

Bell faves charges of Attempted Criminal Homicide and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

He was captured on Thursday with the help of the Marshals Service and Tullahoma Police.