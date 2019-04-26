John Franklin family refurbing Bethlehem Center computers in his honor

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Bethlehem Center is getting an upgrade to its computer lab.

That’s thanks to the children of the late John P. Franklin, Senior.

Franklin was an educator, community leader and Chattanooga’s first African American elected official.

Today would have been his 97th birthday.

In honor of that, his children are helping the Bethlehem Center renovate, and refurbish their computer lab.

The lab is currently used by High school, and middle school students in South Chattanooga.

Reginald F. Smith is the Executive Director of the Bethlehem Center.

“Though we live in Chattanooga Tennessee and we have wonderful Internet all across the city, there are a lot of individuals in our communities that don’t have access to the gig. Don’t have access to high-speed Internet.”

“By being able to come into the Bethlehem center utilizing the computers getting on the Internet we can actually do the various different things that we expect people to do.”

We’ll have more on the computer lab renovation at the Bethlehem Center in a future edition of What’s Right With Our Schools.