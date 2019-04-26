Boy thrown from mall balcony is out of critical condition

The family of a

The family said they’re now turning their focus on the additional surgeries the boy will undergo in the healing process.

The family issued a statement Friday saying Jesus has “saved our son’s life and is healing him in the most miraculous ways.”

Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda with attempted premeditated first-degree murder for the April 12 attack. The boy plunged about 40 feet and suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones.

Police said the suspect told them he went to the mall “looking for someone to kill” and chose the boy at random.

The family said it’s “astounded and so blessed” by donations to a GoFundMe page that had surpassed its $1 million goal on Friday afternoon.