Body found near railroad tracks in Marion County

NEW HOPE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A railroad engineer finds a body in Marion County this morning.

The body was discovered by the employee around nine A-M central time.

Now, investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

Sheriff Bo Burnette says “I’ve got officers and T-B-I on the scene now, they’re working the scene. We do have a confirmed body. Once the scene is worked, the body will be transported to Nashville for an autopsy. We don’t have much information right now. We’re spending our time working the scene.”

The railroad tracks are located near New Hope.