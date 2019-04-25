Whitfield Deputy charged with cruelty to children

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – A Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

They stem from a child custody exchange in Fort Oglethorpe on Sunday.

Officers there say that a 9 year old child didn’t want to go with their father and he “responded with violence.”

Witnesses say the violence included hitting, throwing and choking the child in front of a younger sibling.

The Dalton Daily Citizen reports that Tracy Dale Davis is a 14 year veteran in the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office. The sergeant oversees work details in the corrections division.

Davis has been put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

You can read more on the story in the Dalton Daily Citizen.