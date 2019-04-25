Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – April 25 , 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Some Change On The Way Before The Weekend Begins!



This Morning: Increasing clouds and milder. Early morning lows will be closer to the mid-60’s in the city, cooler away from town.

- Advertisement -

Thursday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and still warm with highs nearing 80. A late shower is possible, but mainly dry throughout the day.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers becoming likely Thursday night into Friday morning, with lows near 60. Friday afternoon will be dry and pleasant with more sunshine and highs in the low 70’s.

The weekend as of now is looking pretty good with highs in the upper 70’s with lots of sunshine for Saturday. A shower or two can’t be ruled out for Sunday morning, but still mainly dry with warmer weather for next week with highs well into the 80’s….possibly nearing 90 !

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.